Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.83. 4,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.