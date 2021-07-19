Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 64,911 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,911 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLCO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter.

FLCO opened at $26.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

