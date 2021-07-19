Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $114.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

