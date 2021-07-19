Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Materialise by 2,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $3,562,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Materialise by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.69. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

