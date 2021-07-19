Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.66% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 108,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZT opened at $26.63 on Monday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.