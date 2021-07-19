Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000.

Shares of HDMV opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

