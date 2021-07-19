Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

PPLT stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.84 and a 12-month high of $122.48.

