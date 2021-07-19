Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 353,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TZPS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,821,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.