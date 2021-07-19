Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

