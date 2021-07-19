Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 285,209 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,209 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.83% of Medallia worth $36,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,248 shares in the company, valued at $28,434,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,003 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,912. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.