Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,017 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $673.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

