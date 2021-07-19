Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $37.80 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $37,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,162,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.30. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

