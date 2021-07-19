Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $217.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.93. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

