Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,572,941 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $33,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.02 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

