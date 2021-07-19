Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 228,830 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $30,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.32. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

