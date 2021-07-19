Jay C. Hoag Sells 70,000 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00.

Shares of SFT opened at $8.25 on Monday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Islet Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

