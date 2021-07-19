Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,693,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,770,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

