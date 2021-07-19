Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,258,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.