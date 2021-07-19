Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Private Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,555 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $24,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

JEF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.81. 13,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.