Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 236,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.