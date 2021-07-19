John P. Sauerland Sells 12,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.64. 278,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays cut their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

