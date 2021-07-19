Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

