Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 783.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 219.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.86. 333,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

