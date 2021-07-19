Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $1,144,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $892,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00.

Shares of PTON opened at $110.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

