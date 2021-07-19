JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.56 ($3.01).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

