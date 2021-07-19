JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,749 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.92 million, a P/E ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

