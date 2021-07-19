JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 564,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 442,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $47.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

