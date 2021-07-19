JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,243 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Surgalign worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.82.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

