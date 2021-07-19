JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCSB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol F. Bray sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $105,456.00. Also, insider Dominick Petramale sold 2,150 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $42,161.50. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.66. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

