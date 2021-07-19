JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $852,000 Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Daily Journal worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $316.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

