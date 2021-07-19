JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 38,889 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 205.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of TCG BDC worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in TCG BDC by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.