JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

