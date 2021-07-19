JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLTZY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

