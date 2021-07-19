JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 53,569 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 649,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

