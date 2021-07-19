Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $$52.43 during trading hours on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

