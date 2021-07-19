Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Short Interest Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,360,000 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 24,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $328,755.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,793.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,501 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,734,000.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $16.32. 3,967,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,480. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $19.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

