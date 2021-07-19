Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KELTF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.42.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

