Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,666 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.33. 516,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

