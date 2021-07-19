Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Down 47.6% in June

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,900 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 2,632,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 405.9 days.

KPDCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Keppel DC REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $$1.99 during trading on Monday. 149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

