KeyCorp Comments on Nucor Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2021 earnings at $16.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NUE opened at $92.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

