Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.52 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

