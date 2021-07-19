Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on KIN. Aegis restated a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 over the last ninety days. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

