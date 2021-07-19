Kingfisher’s (KGFHY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.