Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.32, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

