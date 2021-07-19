Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 510,227 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $20.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.