Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KTYCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 5,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Get Kits Eyecare alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kits Eyecare in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.