Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.0 days.
Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $$5.51 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.86.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.