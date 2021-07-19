Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.0 days.

Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $$5.51 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.