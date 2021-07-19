KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,058 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 2.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $107,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $60.54. 154,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

