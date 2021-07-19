Krensavage Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 11.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $32,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $189.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.07. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

