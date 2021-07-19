KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KVHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 100,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.78. KVH Industries has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $270,968.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,453.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $41,093.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,795.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $500,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.